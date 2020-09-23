Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Sperogenix and Minoryx in rare disease deal

23 September 2020

Chinese rare disease specialist Sperogenix Therapeutics has inked a deal with Spanish CNS specialist Minoryx Therapeutics.

The deal relates to leriglitazone, Minoryx's brain penetrating disease-modifying PPAR-γ agonist. Sperogenix will gain exclusive rights to develop and sell the therapy in China, Hong Kong and Macau, for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).

Minoryx will receive an initial upfront payment and pre-defined regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $78 million, as well as double-digit royalties on annual net sales.

The therapy could become the world's first treatment for X-ALD, with orphan drug designation in both the European Union and the USA, as well as Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations in the USA.

Registrational trials are ongoing in Europe and in the USA.



