BRIEF—Spirovant appoints new chief scientific officer

Biotechnology
13 May 2020

Gene therapy specialist Spirovant Sciences has appointed Roland Kolbeck, former MedImmune head of respiratory, inflammation and autoimmune research, as chief scientific officer.

The company, which is ultimately owned by Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon (TYO: 4506), is focused on genetic lung diseases including cystic fibrosis (CF), and is looking to add to its assets under development.

Dr Kolbeck will be responsible for leading the company's research efforts and identifying future gene therapy assets to augment its pipeline.

Chief executive Joan Lau said: "As we rapidly advance our CF gene therapy drug candidates and evaluate other opportunities for patients in need, we are thrilled to have Roland join our team.”

