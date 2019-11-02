Saturday 23 November 2024

Gilead exec moves to Sangamo as CFO

2 November 2019
US therapeutic gene editing company Sangamo Therapeutics (Nasdaq SGMO) has appointed Sung Lee as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 31, 2019. Mr Lee oversees finance, facilities and information technology functions for Sangamo and reports to the firm’s chief executive.

“I am excited to welcome Sung to the leadership team and believe that his exceptional track record of improving operational performance, leading large teams, and communicating with investors, as well as his deep experience and success in financial planning and analysis, will have a significant impact on Sangamo as we continue to grow,” said Sandy Macrae, Sangamo's CEO.

Mr Lee joins Sangamo from Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), where he spent nearly 14 years, most recently as senior VP leading the financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and investor relations functions. In this dual capacity, he managed the global planning and budgeting process, drove process improvement, and managed all aspects of communications to the investor community. Prior to this position, Mr Lee held roles of increasing responsibility at Gilead, including head of Europe finance and head of R&D FP&A.

