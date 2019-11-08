Positive safety data for Gilead's Vemlidy

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has announced new positive safety data on Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) at The Liver Meeting 2019 in Boston, USA.

The research from two Phase III studies supports an improved safety profile, compared with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), in people with chronic hepatitis B (HBV) infection.

Chronic HBV infection is a leading risk factor for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) globally.