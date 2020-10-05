Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Tom Morris named Medivir's interim CMO

Biotechnology
5 October 2020

Swedish oncology specialist Medivir has appointed Tom Morris as interim chief medical officer.

Dr Morris, who spent 18 years with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca, has more than 20 years of experience within drug development in total, mostly in oncology.

He has experience of the chief medical officer role with OncoTherics, which is focused on the development of novel hypoxia-activated pro-drugs for the treatment of a wide range of cancers.

Yilmaz Mahshid was named Medivir's new chief executive in May of this year.

