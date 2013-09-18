Sunday 24 November 2024

Swedish infectious disease drug developer Medivir AB (OMX: MVIR) is a high-growth Nordic pharmaceutical company focusing on successful research activities within the field of infectious diseases, and with a Nordic sales organization that generates an annual turnover of more than SEK 550 million.

The company was founded in 1988 as a spin-off from AstraZeneca's antiviral research unit. Pharmaceutical research and development are key to Medivir's operations, focusing on infectious diseases and possess cutting-edge expertise within proteases and polymerases. Medivir's research portfolio contains eight projects, of which five are being driven in collaboration with partners. Four of these projects are within the hepatitis C segment.

The protease inhibitor, simeprevir (TMC435), is in the final phase of global phase III trials. Medivir markets pharmaceutical products in the Nordics. Its product range comprises some 15 prescription pharmaceuticals within a number of different therapeutic areas. Its product portfolio is marketed by Biophausia, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Medivir Group. Best-known products include Citodon, Laxabon, Lithionit, Mollipect and Paraflex.

Latest Medivir News

Medivir appoints new CEO
26 May 2020
Swedish firm sells pre-clinical program to Tango Therapeutics
16 March 2020
Medivir streamlines in effort to keep ship afloat
17 October 2018
Medivir hopes new CEO can kick-start clinical development
16 October 2018
