Medivir appoints new CEO

Less than two year after engaging a new head of the company, Stockholm, Sweden-based biotech Medivir (Nasdaq: MVIR) has appointed a new chief executive, namely Yilmaz Mahshid.

Mr Mahshid has long and broad experience from qualified roles in the life science sector. He succeeds Uli Hacksell, who has been CEO since October 2018, and will assume his position in the fall. Dr Hacksell remains as a board member of Medivir.

Mr Mahshid joins Medivir from his recent position as chief financial at PledPharma. He was prior to that investment manager at Industrifonden. He has also worked as a health care analyst at Pareto Securities and at Öhman Fondkommission.