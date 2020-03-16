Swedish firm sells pre-clinical program to Tango Therapeutics

Stockholm, Sweden-based biotech Medivir (Nasdaq: MVIR) has agreed a licensing deal for one of its pre-clinical research programs, with US biotech Tango Therapeutics.
Under the terms of the deal, Medivir will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, various development and commercial milestones, plus “low single-digit royalties on future products.”
Chief operating officer Christina Herder said: "We are pleased to see one of our promising pre-clinical assets finding a new home for further exploration by a very exciting company.”
