Sunday 24 November 2024

Tango Therapeutics to go public via merger with BCTG Acquisition

Biotechnology
14 April 2021
tango_therapeutics_company

US biotech Tango Therapeutics has signed a deal with BCTG Acquisition (Nasdaq: BCTG), a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by San Diego's Boxer Capital, to go public through a reverse merger.

On closing of the transaction, which is expected in the third quarter of 2021, the company will be named Tango Therapeutics and led by Dr Barbara Weber, president and chief executive of Tango.

Tango Therapeutics common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TNGX. The combined company is expected to receive gross proceeds of around $353 million at the closing of the transaction (assuming no redemptions from BCTG’s trust account).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gilead steps up Tango collaboration
18 August 2020
Biotechnology
Swedish firm sells pre-clinical program to Tango Therapeutics
16 March 2020
Biotechnology
Gilead 'Tangoes' into nearly $2 billion I-O cancer deal
31 October 2018
Biotechnology
BRIEF—AgeX Therapeutics and LyGenesis call off merger
24 July 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze