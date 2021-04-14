Tango Therapeutics to go public via merger with BCTG Acquisition

US biotech Tango Therapeutics has signed a deal with BCTG Acquisition (Nasdaq: BCTG), a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by San Diego's Boxer Capital, to go public through a reverse merger.
On closing of the transaction, which is expected in the third quarter of 2021, the company will be named Tango Therapeutics and led by Dr Barbara Weber, president and chief executive of Tango.
Tango Therapeutics common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TNGX. The combined company is expected to receive gross proceeds of around $353 million at the closing of the transaction (assuming no redemptions from BCTG’s trust account).
