Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Unum changes name to Cogent

Biotechnology
6 October 2020

USA-based Unum Therapeutics now goes by the name Cogent Biosciences and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker COGT.

Chuck Wilson, president and chief executive of Cogent, said: “Our new name reflects the evolution of our company to focus on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases and paves the path forward as we strive to deliver real solutions for patients in serious need of new treatment options.

“Over the past three months, we have made significant progress in shifting the focus of the company to align with our future vision, and we look forward to presenting additional data on our lead program PLX9486 at CTOS 2020 as we continue to make progress in advancing the program for the treatment of patients suffering from systemic mastocytosis and GIST.”



