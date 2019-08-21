BRIEF—Vanda adds marketing men to leadership team

In the week that Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: VNDA) hopes of adding a new indication for its sleep-wake disorder drug Hetlioz (tasimelteon) suffered a setback, the company has announced a couple of senior appointments.

Aranthan ‘AJ’ Jones II has been named the US firm’s chief corporate affairs and communications officer, having previously been global head of public affairs at the communications company Burson Cohn & Wolfe. Earlier in his career, he was worldwide head of government affairs for biotech major Gilead Sciences.

Joakim ‘Kim’ Wijkstrom has been appointed Vanda’s chief marketing officer, a position he has held with clothing company Perry Ellis and loan provider OneMain Financial.

Both men will join Vanda’s executive leadership team.