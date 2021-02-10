BRIEF—Zymeworks grows commercial team

Canada’s Zymeworks has expanded its commercial team, promoting former senior VP of commercial James Priour to the role of chief commercial officer.

The company has also added Manny Duenas as the new VP of global value and access.

Chief executive Ali Tehrani said: “James’ promotion to chief commercial officer goes hand-in-hand with the success of our lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab, and its progression toward potential commercialization.”

He added: “Zymeworks’ commercial organization is growing under James’ leadership and is focused on achieving rapid and broad access to our potential medicines for patients around the world who need them.”