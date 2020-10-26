Canada backs plant-based coronavirus vaccine

Canada-based biotech firm Medicago, a subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, has reached an agreement with the Canadian government to develop its COVID-19 candidate.

Medicago will receive C$173 million ($131 million) to help develop its plant derived virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine, dubbed MT-2766.

The money will be used to establish a vaccine manufacturing facility and to expedite development of the vaccine, ensuring the supply of up to 76 million doses.