Carragelose offers protection against SARS-CoV-2

Biotechnology
27 August 2020
The impressive effectiveness of Carragelose (carrageenan), a sulfated polymer from red seaweed, against the new SARS-CoV-2 virus is confirmed by more and more studies, says Vienna, Austria-based Marinomed Biotech.

Pre-clinical data from cell culture tests show that Carragelose causes a significant, dose-dependent reduction in the infection of cells. Several independent studies have now confirmed these results.

A study from Tennessee/USA together with Argentinean researchers shows that Carragelose can reduce the replication of the virus by more than 99.99% even at extremely low doses. A clinical study, also conducted in Argentina, shows that a nasal spray with Carragelose in combination with the drug ivermectin offers a very high level of protection when used as a preventive measure. 229 healthy hospital employees participated in the study.

