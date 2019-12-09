Cassava shoots up on trial results of Alzheimer's candidate

US biotech Cassava Sciences (Nasdaq: SAVA), previously known as Pain Therapeutics, was up 41% premarket on Friday on increased volume in reaction to new data from a Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating lead drug, PTI-125, in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD). The results were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference in San Diego.

Consistent with over 10 years of basic research and pre-clinical data, the new data show clinical evidence of PTI-125’s mechanism of action and drug-target engagement, including: