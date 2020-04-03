Axon updates on first tau vaccine to treat and prevent Alzheimer's

UK-based clinical-stage biotech Axon Neuroscience presented positive results of its Phase II trial for AADvac1, the first tau vaccine to treat and prevent Alzheimer's disease, at the AAT-AD/PD (International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases) 2020 conference, Vienna, Austria.
The Phase II clinical trial ADAMANT was designed as a 24-month randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel group, double-blinded, multi-centre trial to assess the safety and efficacy of AADvac1 in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease.
The primary objective was safety, with secondary objectives of evaluating immunogenicity, efficacy on clinical outcomes, and key biomarkers of neurodegeneration. Axon recruited 196 patients in eight European countries. 163 patients completed the trial, resulting in a low drop-out rate of 14.5% in the treated arm and 20.3% in the placebo arm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze