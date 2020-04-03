Axon updates on first tau vaccine to treat and prevent Alzheimer's

UK-based clinical-stage biotech Axon Neuroscience presented positive results of its Phase II trial for AADvac1, the first tau vaccine to treat and prevent Alzheimer's disease, at the AAT-AD/PD (International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases) 2020 conference, Vienna, Austria.

The Phase II clinical trial ADAMANT was designed as a 24-month randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel group, double-blinded, multi-centre trial to assess the safety and efficacy of AADvac1 in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease.

The primary objective was safety, with secondary objectives of evaluating immunogenicity, efficacy on clinical outcomes, and key biomarkers of neurodegeneration. Axon recruited 196 patients in eight European countries. 163 patients completed the trial, resulting in a low drop-out rate of 14.5% in the treated arm and 20.3% in the placebo arm.