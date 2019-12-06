Saturday 23 November 2024

Biohaven to plough on with troriluzole study in Alzheimer's

Pharmaceutical
6 December 2019
biohaven-logo-png-1

Connecticut, USA-based neurology specialist Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) saw its shares rise as much as 11.6% pre-market, after it announced successful completion of a pre-planned interim futility analysis for the T2 Protect AD Study. The stock was still up 3.3% at $55.55 mid-morning.

This study is an ongoing Phase II/III clinical trial of troriluzole in Alzheimer's disease led by the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study (ADCS) at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

The independent data-monitoring committee (DSMB) communicated that futility was not met based on pre-specified criteria for the interim analysis, which evaluated standard cognitive assessments and hippocampal volume on magnetic resonance imaging parameters. The interim analysis was designed specifically to allow for stopping the trial early due to futility. In order to pass the interim futility analysis, troriluzole had to demonstrate numerically greater benefit over placebo on at least one of the two pre-specified criteria at 26 weeks: either (i) cognitive function as measured by the ADAS-cog or (ii) hippocampal volume as assessed by magnetic resonance imaging. Biohaven announced that based upon the interim futility and safety analysis performed by the independent DMSB that the study would continue.

There are presently no approved treatments to delay the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, though Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) yesterday presented some semi-encouraging data for its previously-shelved aducanumab. Analysts are forecasting that the first drugmaker to offer it will rake in billions of dollars.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Biohaven gets CRL on riluzole from FDA
22 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Biohaven gains rights to myeloperoxidase inhibitor
5 September 2018
Biotechnology
Biohaven's anxiety failure worries investors
10 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Mixed top-line results for Biohaven OCD candidate
24 June 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze