Mixed top-line results for Biohaven OCD candidate

Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (NYSE: BHVN) shares were down 4.3% at $69.91 in morning trading today, after it reported mixed top-line results from its proof-of-concept study of troriluzole in the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
Troriluzole treated subjects had a mean Y-BOCS improvement of -5.1 points from baseline versus -3.6 for placebo-treated subjects [difference -1.5, p-value=0.041, 95% CI: -3.02, -0.06] at week 8, and -5.9 points versus -4.9 for placebo subjects [difference -1.0, p-value = 0.220, 95% CI: -2.59, 0.60] at week 12. Although the p-value in this proof-of-concept study did not reach statistical significa Publishnce at the primary Y-BOCS endpoint at week 12, the results reveal a consistent treatment benefit of troriluzole over time and provide the appropriate data to power future studies.
The disappointing results add to those seen with troriluzole in a late-stage trial of in general anxiety disorder (GAD) released earlier this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze