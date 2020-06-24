Saturday 23 November 2024

Mixed top-line results for Biohaven OCD candidate

24 June 2020
Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (NYSE: BHVN) shares were down 4.3% at $69.91 in morning trading today, after it reported mixed top-line results from its proof-of-concept study of troriluzole in the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Troriluzole treated subjects had a mean Y-BOCS improvement of -5.1 points from baseline versus -3.6 for placebo-treated subjects [difference -1.5, p-value=0.041, 95% CI: -3.02, -0.06] at week 8, and -5.9 points versus -4.9 for placebo subjects [difference -1.0, p-value = 0.220, 95% CI: -2.59, 0.60] at week 12. Although the p-value in this proof-of-concept study did not reach statistical significa Publishnce at the primary Y-BOCS endpoint at week 12, the results reveal a consistent treatment benefit of troriluzole over time and provide the appropriate data to power future studies.

The disappointing results add to those seen with troriluzole in a late-stage trial of in general anxiety disorder (GAD) released earlier this year.

