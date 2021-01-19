Another blow for Alzheimer's community as troriluzole flops

Alzhiemer’s disease (AD) candidate troriluzole is in trouble, after a Phase II/III trial missed its co-primary endpoints, depressing the share price of developer Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN).
The East Coast, USA-based firm saw the value of its stock fall around 7.5% on Monday, and a further 14% in after-hours trading.
Nonetheless, pointing to a subgroup analysis showing, “nonsignificant numerical difference of a potential benefit,” the firm said it would press ahead with the program.
