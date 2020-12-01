Japanese deal gives Biohaven the edge in oral CGRP inhibition

Boosting its position as the leading developer of oral CGRP-receptor blockers, Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: Biohaven) has entered into a global collaboration and license deal with Japan’s Sosei Group (TSE: 4565).

Biohaven is picking up global rights to develop a portfolio of novel small molecules of this kind, discovered by Sosei, which itself has a significant interest in CGRP drug discovery.

The drugs are being developed to treat a range of CGRP-mediated disorders, and includes lead candidate HTL0022562, which has “promising and differentiated properties for further investigation in human trials,” the company said.