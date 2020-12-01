Sunday 24 November 2024

Japanese deal gives Biohaven the edge in oral CGRP inhibition

Biotechnology
1 December 2020
biohaven_large

Boosting its position as the leading developer of oral CGRP-receptor blockers, Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: Biohaven) has entered into a global collaboration and license deal with Japan’s Sosei Group (TSE: 4565).

Biohaven is picking up global rights to develop a portfolio of novel small molecules of this kind, discovered by Sosei, which itself has a significant interest in CGRP drug discovery.

The drugs are being developed to treat a range of CGRP-mediated disorders, and includes lead candidate HTL0022562, which has “promising and differentiated properties for further investigation in human trials,” the company said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Blow for Biohaven with Phase III failure in rare neurological disease
28 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Biohaven secures $250 million funding for CGRP receptor antagonist
7 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Mixed top-line results for Biohaven OCD candidate
24 June 2020
Biotechnology
FDA nod for Biohaven's Nurtec ODT
28 February 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze