Biogen edges closer to milestone aducanumab approval

Shares in Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) were 5.5% higher at midday on Wednesday.

In simple terms, the reason seemed to be that the US biotech company had done something that it said it was going to do, namely submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

But the excitement is likely because this was a BLA for aducanumab, a drug that has the potential to deliver a milestone approval in Alzheimer’s disease.