Biogen reinforces bet on Alzheimer's, buying in Pfizer CNS candidate

After US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) scrapped development of its experimental Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab in March last year, but resuming development in October, the company has now announced an agreement to acquire an early-stage central nervous system (CNS) candidate from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)
PF-05251749, a novel CNS-penetrant small molecule inhibitor of casein kinase 1 (CK1), for the potential treatment of patients with behavioral and neurological symptoms across various psychiatric and neurological diseases. In particular, Biogen plans to develop the Phase I asset for the treatment of Sundowning in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Irregular Sleep Wake Rhythm Disorder (ISWRD) in Parkinson’s disease (PD).
Biogen’s shares were down 1.64% at $292.65 in early trading today, while Pfizer saw a tiny dip of 0.28% on the news.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze