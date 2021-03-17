Eisai inks Alzheimer's collaboration with DZNE

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) today announced a research collaboration with Germany’s Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen (DZNE) aiming to create potential novel treatments for neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer’s disease (AD) which modulate immune competence in neurons and glia cells.
DZNE is a world-leading interdisciplinary public research organization constituted with 10 research sites in Germany that investigates methods for prevention, diagnosis and treatment against neurodegenerative diseases. The collaboration will incorporate DZNE’s expertise in the fundamental and clinical research with Eisai's abundant experience in drug discovery for neurodegenerative diseases to accelerate development of novel drug candidates. No financial terms of the collaboration were disclosed.
