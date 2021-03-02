Sunday 24 November 2024

Eisai's Dayvigo gets approval in Hong Kong

Pharmaceutical
2 March 2021
eisaibig

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) says that its Hong Kong subsidiary Eisai (Hong Kong) Co has obtained approval for the in-house-discovered and developed orexin receptor antagonist Dayvigo (lemborexant) for the treatment of adults with insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance.

This approval is the first approval for Dayvigo in Asia outside of Japan. The drug was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2019, and was launched onto the American market in June 2020, when it became first new insom.nia prescription drug to be launched in the USA for five years. It is also approved in Canada.

Dayvigo is a dual orexin receptor antagonist that inhibits orexin neurotransmission regulating sleep-wake rhythm by binding competitively to the two subtypes of orexin receptors (OX1R and OX2R). Dayvigo acts on the orexin neurotransmitter system and is believed to facilitate sleep onset, sleep maintenance, and wake by regulating sleep-wake rhythm. Dayvigo binds to orexin receptors OX1R and OX2R and acts as a competitive antagonist with stronger inhibition effect on OX2R, which suppresses both REM and non-REM sleep drive, such that the drug may provide faster sleep onset and better sleep maintenance to patients.

In Asia, Eisai has currently submitted applications to the respective regulatory authorities in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand, and plans to further expand submissions of applications for approval in other countries.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Double haul of Japanese approvals for Eisai
23 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Eisai's insomnia drug Dayvigo
23 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
Pivotal Phase III study further demonstrates efficacy of Dayvigo
30 December 2019
Biotechnology
Nona Biosciences enters into strategic collab with GeneQuantum
15 November 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze