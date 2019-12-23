FDA approves Eisai's insomnia drug Dayvigo

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for the orexin receptor antagonist Dayvigo (lemborexant), ahead of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date set for December 27, 2019.
Dayvigo, developed in-house by Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523), was approved for the treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance in adults. Eisai’s shares closed today’s trading up just over 1% at 8,240 yen.
In the USA, Dayvigo will be commercially available in 5mg and 10mg tablets following scheduling by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which is expected to occur within 90 days.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze