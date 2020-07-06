Saturday 23 November 2024

Eisai launches two products in Japan

Pharmaceutical
6 July 2020
eisai-logo-big

Shares of Eisai (TYO: 4523) edged up 1.1% to 8,615 yen by close of trading today, after the Japanese pharma revealed it has launched two products on the domestic market.

Firstly, Eisai launched its in-house-discovered and developed orexin receptor antagonist Dayvigo (lemborexant) 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg tablets for treatment of insomnia. Eisai received marketing and manufacturing approval for this formulation on January 23, 2020, and the product was added to Japan’s National health Insurance drug price list on April 22, 2020.

Dayvigo was launched in the USA last month, following regulatory approval there in December 2019. In the USA, the drug competes with Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Belsomra (suvorexant), which has been approved since 2014and recorded sales of $306 million in 2019.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Eisai seeks to widen Fycompa's EU label to children
13 February 2019
Pharmaceutical
Pivotal Phase III study further demonstrates efficacy of Dayvigo
30 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Eisai's insomnia drug Dayvigo
23 December 2019
Biotechnology
Isofol in line for $100 million from Solasia licensing deal
13 August 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze