Isofol in line for $100 million from Solasia licensing deal

Shares in Swedish biotech Isofol Medical (FRA: 5IU) looked set to close more than 30% higher on Thursday.

The company had just announced that it entered into a license agreement with Solasia Pharma (TYO: 4597), a specialized oncology company headquartered in Japan, to develop and commercialize Isofol's proprietary, late-stage drug candidate, arfolitixorin in the Asian country.

Arfolitixorin is being evaluated in the ongoing global Phase III AGENT study, as a first-line treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). The trial is currently being conducted in the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan.