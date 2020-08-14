A clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival.

The Swedish firm holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Germany's Merck KGaA to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications.

In August 2020, Isofol entered into a license agreement with Solasia Pharma, a specialized oncology company headquartered in Japan, to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin in the Asian country.

Arfolitixorin is being evaluated in the ongoing global Phase III AGENT study, as a first-line treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer. The trial is currently being conducted in the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan.