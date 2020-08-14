The Swedish firm holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Germany's Merck KGaA to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications.
In August 2020, Isofol entered into a license agreement with Solasia Pharma, a specialized oncology company headquartered in Japan, to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin in the Asian country.
Arfolitixorin is being evaluated in the ongoing global Phase III AGENT study, as a first-line treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer. The trial is currently being conducted in the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan.
