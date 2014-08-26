Recipharm inks deal with Isofol Medical on Modufolin

Swedish contract development and manufacturing group Recipharm and Isofol Medical AB, a Gothenburg-based pharma company developing novel products for unmet needs within oncology, have formed a collaboration to strengthen the development program of Isofol’s lead drug candidate Modufolin.
Invests 8 million kronor in Isofol
At the same time, Recipharm Venture Fund, the life science sector investor with a strategic interest in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in need of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing support, has invested 8 million Swedish Kronor ($1.2 million) in Isofol Medical.
