Sunday 24 November 2024

Celgene 3rd-qtr beats expectations; raises earnings guidance

Biotechnology
25 October 2013

US biotech company Celgene Corp (Nasdaq: CELG) reported third quarter 2013 total revenue of $1.67 billion compared to $1.42 million in the third quarter 2012, just beating expectations of $1.64 billion. Net product sales came in at $1.64 billion, an 18% increase from the same period in 2012.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter increased 19% to $669 million. For the same period, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 21% to $1.56, up from $1.29 and beating analysts’ consensus forecasts of $1.54, according to Thomson Reuters. Notwithstanding, the firm’s shares dipped 1.7% to $157.27 by close of trading yesterday (October 24). "While this was a good quarter and a nice little beat and raise, people expected at least as much, if not a little more," said Cowen & Co's Eric Schmidt. "So everything is great, but high expectations may have the stock down."

Based on US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Celgene reported third quarter 2013 net income of $372 million or $0.87 per diluted share. For the third quarter of 2012, net income was $424 million, or $0.97 per diluted share.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze