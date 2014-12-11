Celgene appoints Wim Souverijns as vice president general manager for UK and Ireland

US biotech company Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) has appointed Wim Souverijns as vice president general manager for the UK and Ireland.
He replaces Samantha Pearce who has become vice president and general manager for EMEA emerging markets.
Mr Souverijns said: “I have had the privilege of working for Celgene for a number of years and I am eager to continue our commitment here in the UK and Ireland to patients with cancer, inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Celgene UK and Ireland has helped many patients since its inception in 2006 and this is a particularly exciting time to join the team as we expand our inflammation and immunology portfolio.”
