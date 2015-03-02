Celgene’s Abraxane gains new indication in Europe

The European Commission has approved US biotech firm Celgene’s (Nasdaq: CELG) Abraxane (paclitaxel formulated as albumin-bound nanoparticles, or nab-paclitaxel) in combination with carboplatin for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adult patients who are not candidates for potentially curative surgery and/or radiation therapy.

The Abraxane Marketing Authorization has been updated across 28 member states in the European Union to include this new indication in NSCLC, adding to the existing indications for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic and breast cancers.

Lung cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women, however it is the leading cause of cancer-related mortality in Europe. NSCLC is the most common form of lung cancer, accounting for 85% to 90% of all cases.