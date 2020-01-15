Saturday 23 November 2024

Celgene's CC-486 set to become standard maintenance therapy in AML, says analyst

Biotechnology
15 January 2020
bristol_myers_large

US biotech firm Celgene, now a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), plans to pursue a New Drug Application (NDA) in first-quarter 2020 for its formulation of oral azacitidine (CC-486) after data from the Phase III QUAZAR AML-001 trial showed that maintenance therapy can prolong the overall survival (OS) of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients compared with placebo. As such, CC-486 is set to address a clear unmet need, says analytics firm GlobalData.

Sakis Paliouras, GlobalData oncology and hematology analyst, commented: “In AML, despite several trials in the maintenance setting, no agent has demonstrated a clinical benefit that is significant enough for widespread adoption, leaving the use of maintenance therapy at the physicians’ discretion. The closest competitor in this setting, decitabine, was associated with an OS benefit but showed no statistical significance.”

He continued: “Upon regulatory confirmation, GlobalData expects CC-486 to become the new standard maintenance therapy for patients over 55 years old. Even though its use will be confined to one line of therapy, the lack of competition has the potential to result in widespread adoption by US-based hematologists, leading to significant revenue for Celgene.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
B-MS gets to work recouping $74 billion Celgene investment
1 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
AML pipeline set to propel robust market growth
22 June 2020
Biotechnology
Speedy approval for Celgene and Agios' AML drug
2 August 2017
Biotechnology
Sigh of relief as Bristol-Myers finally completes buy of Celgene
21 November 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze