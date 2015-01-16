Cellectis links with Ohio State University on multiple myeloma technology

France-based genome engineering specialist Cellectis (Alternext: ALCLS.PA) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the USA’s Ohio State University, through the Ohio State Innovation Foundation, to develop and commercialize chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology targeting multiple myeloma cells.
The CAR technology licensed to Cellectis is related to CS1, an antigen that is over-expressed in multiple myeloma cells. Cellectis intends to pursue the development of a CS1 CAR T-cell program for this targeted indication. Multiple myeloma is the second most common type of blood cancer with a five-year survival rate of 45%. This cancer represents a major unmet medical need.
André Choulika, chief executive and chairman of Cellectis, stated “This agreement aligns with our CAR T-cell development strategy to bring innovative therapies to patients with cancer. We are pleased to have entered into this license agreement with Ohio State University since it is a major research center with unique and outstanding expertise in multiple myeloma.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze