Sunday 24 November 2024

Checkmate Pharma roars up fourfold as it gets takeover bid from Regeneron

Biotechnology
19 April 2022
regeneron_big

US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) hit the M&A market today, announcing a definitive agreement to acquire Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CMPI) at an all-cash price of $10.50 per share of Checkmate common stock.

The proposed acquisition values Checkmate at a total equity value of around $250 million. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022.

Checkmate’s shares skyrocketed 333% to $10.43 by mid-morning on the news, having fallen 82% since its public listing in 2020, and at a low $2.43 close on Monday.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Ipsen open to more M&A which follows Merrimack model, says Alexandre Lebeaut
1 February 2017
Biotechnology
Blow for Sanofi and Regeneron over Libtayo in cervical cancer
31 January 2022
Biotechnology
Regeneron posts 17% 1st-qtr sales growth
4 May 2022
Biotechnology
Sonoma teams up with Regeneron on autoimmune diseases
28 March 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze