Checkpoint blocker plus chemo shows impact in lung cancer

A multi-year collaboration between China’s Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) and USA-based Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is bearing fruit, with positive Phase III data in lung cancer.
The ORIENT-12 trial is studying the checkpoint blocker Tyvyt (sintilimab), in combination with the chemotherapeutic Gemzar (gemcitabine) and platinum chemotherapy, in first-line advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC).
The study met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), showing a statistically-significant improvement, compared to placebo plus Gemzar and platinum chemo.
