Chiesi buys rights to novel antibodies targeting rare disease

Privately-held Italian drugmaker Chiesi Pharmaceutical has bought global rights to a portfolio of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (MAbs).

The company is investing in research produced by Allinaire Therapeutic, a company launched by the drug development accelerator BioMotiv.

Allinaire’s MAbs are designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare and serious condition which causes high blood pressure, affecting the blood vessels that supply the lungs.