Wednesday 19 November 2025

China briefs on Pfizer and Chugai

Biotechnology
15 February 2022

Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir) has received conditional approval in China and Japan on February 14 and February10.

In China, Paxlovid is intended people with mild or moderate symptoms of COVID-19, as well as immunocompromised people who could develop severe symptoms.

Paxlovid is China's first approved foreign made covid drug.

China has several local companies developing similar pills, including Junshi and Kintor, whose candidates are in Phase II/III and III studies.

In Japan, Paxlovid is the second approved Covid pill after Merck & Co's Lagevrio (molnupiravir), which was approved in December.

Chugai consolidation

Japanese pharma Chugai, which is majority-owned by Roche, will merge its two Chinese subsidiaries to enhance early-stage development and improve competitiveness in China.

According to a statement, Chugai Pharma Science in Beijing will be absorbed by Chugai Pharma China that is based in Taizhou, Jiangsu province.

After the change, Chugai aims to build a value chain covering early-stage development to new drug application (NDA) filing to bring novel drugs to China more efficiently. Chugai's China business has been slow with only four drugs sold in the country, including Alecensa (alectinib) marketed by Roche. In comparison, its Japanese counterparts Takeda and Eisai each has over a dozen drugs sold in China.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Anixa claims drug shows signs of superiority over Paxlovid
25 January 2022
Biotechnology
More scientific support for mRNA-based coronavirus jabs in children
16 June 2022
Biotechnology
CMOs to keep prospering from approvals of COVID-19 products and cell therapies
14 April 2022
Biotechnology
Coronavirus treatments collide with UK reimbursement process
16 November 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze