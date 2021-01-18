Chiome and Henlius in oncology licensing deal

China’s Fosun Pharma’s (HK: 02196) biotech arm Henlius has agreed to acquire rights for development and commercialization of the anti-TPOR-2 antibodies, LIV-2008/2008b, generated by Chiome Bioscience (TYO: 4583).

The announcement of the deal on Thursday prompted a 45% jump in Chiome's share price by Monday's close in Tokyo.

Under the license agreement, Chiome will grant an exclusive license, with sublicensing rights, to Henlius concerning development, manufacturing and marketing in China for LIV-2008/2008b.