Claims that antibody could unlock CAR-T's potential in solid tumors

UK-based scientists believe that they may have found a way to pull down the protective wall that surrounds tumors, potentially re-exposing them to the killing power of the immune system and immunotherapy treatments.

Their findings have been revealed in a study that was part-funded by the charity Cancer Research UK and published in EBioMedicine on Monday.

Although this is early research in the lab, it is hoped that this approach could help to boost the effects of innovative cancer treatments, such as CAR-T therapy, which so far have not been able to tackle solid tumours.