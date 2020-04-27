Saturday 23 November 2024

Collaboration on lonodelestat in COVID-19-related ARDS

Biotechnology
27 April 2020
Shares of Swiss biotech firm Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) were up 26.75% to 10.14 Swiss francs in early trading, after the company announced a COVID-19 related collaboration.

Santhera has joined forces with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) to investigate lonodelestat (POL6014), a potent inhibitor of human neutrophil elastase (hNE), as a therapeutic intervention for COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a frequent result of the novel coronavirus.

The company acquired rights to POL6014 in 2018 from fellow Swiss firm Polyphor, in a deal that involved an upfront payment of around $7 million plus additional cash payments of up to 121 million francs ($124 million) contingent on future development, regulatory and particularly sales milestones

