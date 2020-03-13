In vitro promise of Aplidin for COVID-19 sends PharmaMar upwards

A bolstering of hopes that Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MSE: PHM) might have an answer for the COVID-19 coronavirus sent the company’s share price spiralling upwards on Friday.
PharmaMar was 38% higher later on Friday, having earlier in the day shown gains of more than 50%, as markets digested an update on a drug that the company sees as a potential treatment for the virus.
The firm reported that in vitro studies results of Aplidin (plitidepsin) on the human coronavirus HCoV-229E, which has a multiplication and propagation mechanism very similar to Covid-19, have been positive with a potency of the nanomolar order.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze