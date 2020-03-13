In vitro promise of Aplidin for COVID-19 sends PharmaMar upwards

A bolstering of hopes that Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MSE: PHM) might have an answer for the COVID-19 coronavirus sent the company’s share price spiralling upwards on Friday.

PharmaMar was 38% higher later on Friday, having earlier in the day shown gains of more than 50%, as markets digested an update on a drug that the company sees as a potential treatment for the virus.

The firm reported that in vitro studies results of Aplidin (plitidepsin) on the human coronavirus HCoV-229E, which has a multiplication and propagation mechanism very similar to Covid-19, have been positive with a potency of the nanomolar order.