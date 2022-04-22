Sunday 24 November 2024

Combo strategy could help Novavax break into mature COVID vaccine market

22 April 2022
American vaccines specialist Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) has presented positive early results from research into its combination flu and COVID-19 jab.

Data from a Phase I/II study of the product, which combines the company’s COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 with its quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate, were presented at the World Vaccine Congress in Washington DC.

The study demonstrated that formulating the combination vaccine is feasible, well-tolerated and immunogenic.

