COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna moves closer to US and EU markets

Any doubts that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is moving swiftly closer to patients in the USA and European Union (EU) have all but vanished this week.
The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee teed up the agency to approve mRNA-1273 on Thursday by voting 20 to zero in favor of granting an emergency use authorization.
A total of 200 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine have been pre-ordered by the US government and will be rolled out as soon as the FDA confirms that the authorization has been granted, with the option to acquire a further 300 million doses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze