WHO advisory views conditions for use of Moderna's mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) today issued interim recommendations for the use of the mRNA-1237 vaccine against COVID-19 developed by US biotech Moderna (NYSE: MRNA), whose shares were up more than 4% at $153.22 by late morning.

The UN health agency has so far only approved the Pfizer (NYE: PFE)/BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) vaccine but it is expected to issue approval for the Moderna jab soon. Moderna’s vaccine – as does the Pfizer-BioNTech option - uses mRNA technology, and a decision from the WHO on this is expected shortly.

Summary of the recommendations