US NIH to investigate allergic reactions after mRNA-based vaccines

8 April 2021
In the USA, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is to initiate a Phase II trial to investigate the causes of certain allergic reactions to mRNA-based vaccines.

The trial follows reports that a small number of people given Moderna's (Nasdaq: MRNA) mRNA-1273 or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's (Nasdaq: BNTX) Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccines had severe allergic reactions.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the goal of the study would be to provide guidance for people who are “highly allergic or have a mast cell disorder" about the risks and benefits associated with the coronavirus vaccines.

