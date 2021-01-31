Saturday 8 November 2025

Look back at pharma news in the week to January 29, 2021

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
31 January 2021
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Clinical research was again a strong feature of news last week, not only on the COVID-19 front, as Roche presented new Phase III data showing its wet age-related macular-degeneration candidate faricimab was non-inferior to market leader Eylea. The USA’s Merck & Co has abandoned development of two COVID-19 vaccine candidates – V590 and V591. US biotech Moderna presented evidence that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 was effective against some of the new variants of the virus – but was taking no chances and instigated a new trail to access efficacy in the South Africa variant. Regeneron also presented new data on its COVID-19 offering – REGEN-CoV (casirivimab and imdevimab), with positive results on infection prevention. On the regulatory front, Aurinia Pharmaceutical had a boost last Monday, after the US Food and Drug Administration granted approval for its lupus nephritis drug Lupkynis.

Eylea competitor faricimab meets primary endpoint in wet AMD

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Regeneron's REGEN-COV2 receives EUA
23 November 2020
Biotechnology
Double trial win for Roche's new eye treatment
21 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Phase II data enough for Aurinia to continue with dry eye therapy VOS
23 January 2019
Biotechnology
WHO advisory views conditions for use of Moderna's mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine
26 January 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze