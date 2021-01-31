Look back at pharma news in the week to January 29, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Clinical research was again a strong feature of news last week, not only on the COVID-19 front, as Roche presented new Phase III data showing its wet age-related macular-degeneration candidate faricimab was non-inferior to market leader Eylea. The USA’s Merck & Co has abandoned development of two COVID-19 vaccine candidates – V590 and V591. US biotech Moderna presented evidence that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 was effective against some of the new variants of the virus – but was taking no chances and instigated a new trail to access efficacy in the South Africa variant. Regeneron also presented new data on its COVID-19 offering – REGEN-CoV (casirivimab and imdevimab), with positive results on infection prevention. On the regulatory front, Aurinia Pharmaceutical had a boost last Monday, after the US Food and Drug Administration granted approval for its lupus nephritis drug Lupkynis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze