Double trial win for Roche's new eye treatment

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced positive top-line results from two identically designed global Phase III studies, testing the novel biologic faricimab.
The YOSEMITE and RHINE trials are testing the investigational bispecific antibody as a treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME), a leading cause of vision loss among working-age adults.
Both studies met their primary endpoint and showed that faricimab given every eight weeks and at personalized dosing intervals of up to 16 weeks demonstrated non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to aflibercept given every eight weeks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze