Double trial win for Roche's new eye treatment

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced positive top-line results from two identically designed global Phase III studies, testing the novel biologic faricimab.

The YOSEMITE and RHINE trials are testing the investigational bispecific antibody as a treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME), a leading cause of vision loss among working-age adults.

Both studies met their primary endpoint and showed that faricimab given every eight weeks and at personalized dosing intervals of up to 16 weeks demonstrated non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to aflibercept given every eight weeks.