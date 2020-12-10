Roche uses circulating tumor DNA to target treatment

Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has presented an exploratory analysis from the Phase III IMvigor010 study of checkpoint blocker Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in muscle-invasive urothelial cancer (MIUC).

The firm presented the results at the virtual annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology.

The trial, which compared the therapy with observation, is testing Tecentriq as a post-surgical monotherapy treatment.