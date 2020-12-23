Sunday 24 November 2024

EC approves Roche's Phesgo for HER2-positive breast cancer

23 December 2020
Following a positive European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) recommendation just last month, the European Commission has approved Phesgo, a fixed-dose combination of Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab) with hyaluronidase, administered by subcutaneous injection for the treatment of early and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) announced today.

“This approval represents a significant step forward in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer,” said Dr Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development. “The innovation of Phesgo significantly reduces the time people spend receiving standard of care therapy with Perjeta and Herceptin, helping to minimize the impact of treatment on their everyday lives. It also addresses the increasing demand across healthcare systems for faster and more flexible treatment solutions,” he noted,

Phesgo was approved in June this year by the US Food and Drug Administration, and the drug posted third-quarter sales of 7 million Swiss francs ($7.9 million). However, the component drugs are already blockbuster sellers for Roche, with third-quarter sales of Herceptin at 1.5 billion francs and Perjeta at 910 million francs.

Provides much faster treatment

